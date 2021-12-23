M&T Bank Corp Buys 683 Shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI)

M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in shares of MKS Instruments, Inc. (NASDAQ:MKSI) by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 9,997 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 683 shares during the quarter. M&T Bank Corp’s holdings in MKS Instruments were worth $1,508,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Spire Wealth Management acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the third quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $139,000. Finally, Fox Run Management L.L.C. acquired a new position in MKS Instruments in the second quarter valued at approximately $221,000. 93.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Rosenblatt Securities cut their price objective on shares of MKS Instruments from $285.00 to $225.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 29th. Citigroup upgraded shares of MKS Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, December 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $216.00.

In related news, Director Gerard G. Colella sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.16, for a total value of $465,480.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Elizabeth Mora sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $155.91, for a total transaction of $46,773.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

MKSI opened at $166.80 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $156.35 and its two-hundred day moving average is $156.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 3.30 and a current ratio of 4.56. The firm has a market cap of $9.25 billion, a PE ratio of 17.95 and a beta of 1.41. MKS Instruments, Inc. has a twelve month low of $138.70 and a twelve month high of $199.44.

MKS Instruments (NASDAQ:MKSI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.77 by $0.02. MKS Instruments had a net margin of 18.16% and a return on equity of 23.41%. The company had revenue of $741.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $725.44 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.93 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 25.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that MKS Instruments, Inc. will post 11.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 29th were given a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 26th. MKS Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 9.47%.

MKS Instruments Company Profile

MKS Instruments, Inc provides instruments, systems, subsystems and process control solutions to measure, control, power, monitor, and analyze parameters of manufacturing processes to improve process performance and productivity for its customers. It operates through the following segments: Vacuum & Analysis, Light & Motion and Equipment & Solutions.

