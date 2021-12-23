Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) Given a €317.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Munchener Ruckvers (AMS:MEURV) has been assigned a €317.00 ($356.18) target price by research analysts at Berenberg Bank in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms also recently weighed in on MEURV. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($292.13) target price on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, November 16th. Barclays set a €299.00 ($335.96) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research report on Monday, December 13th. UBS Group set a €293.00 ($329.21) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €285.00 ($320.22) price target on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a report on Tuesday, November 9th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €290.00 ($325.84) price objective on shares of Munchener Ruckvers in a research note on Monday, September 6th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of €278.60 ($313.03).

Munchener Ruckvers has a one year low of €164.50 ($184.83) and a one year high of €200.00 ($224.72).

