Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) Hits New 52-Week High at $195.09

Shares of Murphy USA Inc. (NYSE:MUSA) hit a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $195.09 and last traded at $194.52, with a volume of 1313 shares. The stock had previously closed at $191.62.

Separately, Raymond James raised their price objective on Murphy USA from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 29th.

Get Murphy USA alerts:

The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.18. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.96 and a beta of 0.93. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $179.14 and a 200 day moving average price of $159.40.

Murphy USA (NYSE:MUSA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 27th. The specialty retailer reported $3.98 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.44 by $0.54. Murphy USA had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 44.37%. The business had revenue of $4.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.61 earnings per share. Murphy USA’s quarterly revenue was up 62.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Murphy USA Inc. will post 13.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 8th were paid a dividend of $0.29 per share. This is a boost from Murphy USA’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. This represents a $1.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 5th. Murphy USA’s payout ratio is presently 8.96%.

In other news, SVP Terry P. Hatten sold 666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.52, for a total transaction of $119,560.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 7.86% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Murphy USA during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,062,000. LSV Asset Management boosted its holdings in Murphy USA by 513.9% during the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 598,670 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $100,133,000 after acquiring an additional 501,150 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Murphy USA by 24.6% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,559,736 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $208,021,000 after acquiring an additional 307,858 shares during the last quarter. Legion Partners Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Murphy USA in the 3rd quarter valued at $35,961,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Murphy USA by 137.1% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 312,836 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $41,723,000 after purchasing an additional 180,904 shares during the period. 84.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Murphy USA Company Profile (NYSE:MUSA)

Murphy USA, Inc engages in the motor fuel products and convenience merchandise through retail stores, namely Murphy USA and Murphy Express. It provides Walmart discount program which offers a cents-off per gallon purchased for fuel when using specific payment methods. The company was founded on March 1, 2013 and is headquartered in El Dorado, AR.

Further Reading: What is a capital gain?



Receive News & Ratings for Murphy USA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Murphy USA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.