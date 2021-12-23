Myriad (XMY) Price Down 28.9% Over Last 7 Days

Myriad (CURRENCY:XMY) traded up 100.3% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Myriad has a total market cap of $1.84 million and $4,799.00 worth of Myriad was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Myriad coin can now be bought for about $0.0010 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Myriad has traded down 28.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 6.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0377 or 0.00000074 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0151 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Primecoin (XPM) traded down 69.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0682 or 0.00000134 BTC.

X-HASH (XSH) traded up 2,632.2% against the dollar and now trades at $82.98 or 0.00001481 BTC.

TeeCoin (TEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Safari (SFR) traded up 1,213,265,171.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1,359.05 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Myriad Profile

Myriad (XMY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 23rd, 2014. Myriad’s total supply is 1,811,155,250 coins. The Reddit community for Myriad is /r/myriadcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Myriad’s official website is myriadcoin.org . Myriad’s official Twitter account is @myriadcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Myriad uses five proof of work algorithms for one coin which can be chosen by the user – Scrypt, SHA-256D. QuBit, Skein and Groestl. The coin has a block time of 2.5mins and block halving every 967680 blocks. “

Myriad Coin Trading

