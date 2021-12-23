MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. Sees Unusually High Options Volume (NYSE:MYTE)

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) was the recipient of unusually large options trading activity on Tuesday. Traders bought 7,092 call options on the stock. This is an increase of 3,310% compared to the typical daily volume of 208 call options.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MYTE. Sylebra Capital Ltd boosted its position in shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 16.7% during the third quarter. Sylebra Capital Ltd now owns 3,521,015 shares of the company’s stock worth $94,715,000 after purchasing an additional 504,581 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $282,000. LPL Financial LLC lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 58.2% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 10,967 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after acquiring an additional 4,033 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc lifted its position in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 420,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,307,000 after acquiring an additional 49,126 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Islet Management LP bought a new stake in MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in the 3rd quarter valued at $1,345,000. 22.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have commented on MYTE shares. UBS Group started coverage on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. They set a “hold” rating and a $29.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from $35.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 1st. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $37.13.

NYSE MYTE opened at $21.01 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.90. The company has a 50 day moving average of $26.08 and a 200-day moving average of $28.40. The company has a current ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. has a 1-year low of $19.10 and a 1-year high of $36.25.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. (NYSE:MYTE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 11th. The company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.11 by ($0.01). MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. had a negative return on equity of 1.95% and a negative net margin of 7.76%. On average, analysts forecast that MYT Netherlands Parent B.V. will post 0.48 earnings per share for the current year.

MYT Netherlands Parent B.V., through its subsidiary, Mytheresa Group GmbH, operates a luxury e-commerce platform for the fashion consumers worldwide. The company sells clothes, bags, shoes, accessories, and fine jewelry through online operations and retail stores. It serves high income luxury consumers.

