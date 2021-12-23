NanoXplore (OTCMKTS:NNXPF) Shares Up 2.4%

NanoXplore Inc. (OTCMKTS:NNXPF)’s share price shot up 2.4% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $4.87 and last traded at $4.79. 19,853 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 50% from the average session volume of 39,436 shares. The stock had previously closed at $4.68.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on NNXPF. Raymond James increased their price objective on NanoXplore from C$6.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. National Bank Financial upped their target price on NanoXplore from C$8.00 to C$10.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th.

The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.77 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.69.

NanoXplore Inc, a graphene company, manufactures and supplies graphene powder for use in industrial markets. It offers graphene-based solutions, including GrapheneBlack powder and graphene-enhanced masterbatch pellets. The company also provides standard and custom graphene-enhanced plastic and composite products to customers in transportation, packaging, electronics, and other industrial sectors.

