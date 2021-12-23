National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira Purchases 7,000 Shares

National Bank of Canada (TSE:NA) Director Laurent Ferreira acquired 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 15th. The shares were purchased at an average price of C$95.62 per share, with a total value of C$669,354.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 71,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$6,827,410.80.

Laurent Ferreira also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 13th, Laurent Ferreira purchased 6,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The shares were acquired at an average cost of C$95.80 per share, with a total value of C$574,800.00.

On Thursday, December 9th, Laurent Ferreira acquired 5,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of C$96.70 per share, for a total transaction of C$483,520.00.

On Thursday, December 2nd, Laurent Ferreira bought 4,000 shares of National Bank of Canada stock. The stock was bought at an average price of C$96.24 per share, for a total transaction of C$384,976.00.

Shares of NA opened at C$96.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$101.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$97.78. National Bank of Canada has a 12 month low of C$70.81 and a 12 month high of C$106.10. The stock has a market capitalization of C$32.68 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.79.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 27th will be paid a $0.87 dividend. This represents a $3.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. This is an increase from National Bank of Canada’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.71. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 23rd. National Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is currently 31.70%.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on National Bank of Canada from C$101.00 to C$104.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 26th. CSFB raised their price objective on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$106.00 to C$110.00 in a report on Wednesday, September 1st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$99.00 to C$111.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, December 2nd. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of National Bank of Canada from C$100.00 to C$99.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of National Bank of Canada in a research note on Thursday, September 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, National Bank of Canada has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$101.21.

About National Bank of Canada

National Bank of Canada provides various financial products and services to retail, commercial, corporate, and institutional clients in Canada and internationally. It operates through four segments: Personal and Commercial, Wealth Management, Financial Markets, and U.S. Specialty Finance and International.

