National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) Sees Large Volume Increase

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. (NASDAQ:NESR) shares saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 7,042 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 96% from the previous session’s volume of 190,517 shares.The stock last traded at $8.85 and had previously closed at $8.80.

Several brokerages have commented on NESR. TheStreet downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded National Energy Services Reunited from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 12th.

The business has a 50-day moving average of $11.10 and a 200 day moving average of $12.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 1.53 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.01. National Energy Services Reunited had a return on equity of 5.19% and a net margin of 4.30%. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that National Energy Services Reunited Corp. will post 0.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NESR. FMR LLC increased its position in National Energy Services Reunited by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,358,969 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,202,000 after buying an additional 246,130 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. bought a new stake in National Energy Services Reunited in the 1st quarter valued at about $147,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 25.9% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 31,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $450,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 56.5% during the 2nd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 25,670 shares of the company’s stock worth $366,000 after purchasing an additional 9,270 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in National Energy Services Reunited by 738.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 271,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,869,000 after purchasing an additional 239,100 shares in the last quarter. 43.20% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About National Energy Services Reunited (NASDAQ:NESR)

National Energy Services Reunited Corp. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of oilfield services. It operates through the following segments: Production Services and Drilling & Evaluation Services. The Production Services segment includes coiled tubing, cementing, stimulation and pumping, nitrogen services, filtration services, completions, pipelines, laboratory services, and artificial lift services.

