Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Grows Stock Position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:AGG) by 4.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 13,012 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 531 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,494,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bbva USA acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $25,000. Hillman Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the second quarter worth $32,000. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $45,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF in the second quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Stephenson National Bank & Trust grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 35.0% in the third quarter. Stephenson National Bank & Trust now owns 555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the last quarter. 79.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $114.34 on Thursday. iShares Core U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $113.20 and a fifty-two week high of $118.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $114.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $115.18.

IShares are index funds that are bought and sold like common stocks on national securities exchanges as well as certain foreign exchanges. iShares are attractive because of their relatively low cost, tax efficiency and trading flexibility. Investors can purchase and sell shares through any brokerage firm, financial advisor, or online broker, and hold the funds in any type of brokerage account.

