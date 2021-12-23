Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $1.04 Million Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,579 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 762 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,044,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in USB. RPg Family Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the second quarter worth $29,000. Solstein Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 491.6% in the 2nd quarter. Solstein Capital LLC now owns 633 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at $39,000. tru Independence LLC purchased a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 64.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 762 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.56% of the company’s stock.

USB opened at $56.07 on Thursday. U.S. Bancorp has a 12 month low of $42.47 and a 12 month high of $63.01. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $59.06 and its 200-day moving average price is $58.05. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. The company has a market cap of $83.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.26, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.08.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 14th. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $5.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.76 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 32.30%. U.S. Bancorp’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.99 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 5.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 18th. Investors of record on Friday, December 31st will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 30th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.28%. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.95%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “buy” rating on shares of U.S. Bancorp in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Stephens cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $68.00 to $63.00 in a report on Monday, November 29th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $66.00 to $71.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 11th. Raymond James cut shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 15th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $64.90.

U.S. Bancorp operates as a bank holding company, which offers financial services including lending and depository services, cash management, foreign exchange and trust and investment management. The firm also offers mortgage, refinance, auto, boat and RV loans, credit lines, credit card services, merchant, bank, checking and savings accounts, debit cards, online and mobile banking, ATM processing, mortgage banking, insurance, brokerage and leasing services.

