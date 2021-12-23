Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Has $2.23 Million Stake in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 25.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 41,022 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,368 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $2,225,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC increased its position in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 4.3% during the second quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 4,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $247,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.0% during the second quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 21,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 0.3% during the third quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 67,306 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,652,000 after acquiring an additional 234 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 15,757 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the period. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 5.9% during the second quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 5,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $297,000 after acquiring an additional 304 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

NYSEARCA SCHZ opened at $53.99 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $54.08. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $53.39 and a twelve month high of $56.05.

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.