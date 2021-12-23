Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 1,751 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC trimmed its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:SPLG) by 4.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 33,628 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,751 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC’s holdings in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,696,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $987,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $406,000. Brinker Capital Investments LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 59.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 24,869 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 9,293 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 4.9% during the 2nd quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 612,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,850,000 after buying an additional 28,727 shares during the period. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF by 16.9% during the 2nd quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 5,666 shares of the company’s stock worth $285,000 after buying an additional 820 shares during the period.

SPLG opened at $55.01 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $53.94. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $42.90 and a 1 year high of $55.69.

