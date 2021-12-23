Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC Sells 2,404 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV)

Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lowered its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOOV) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 18,881 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,404 shares during the quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,655,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of VOOV. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the second quarter valued at about $70,000. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF during the third quarter valued at about $90,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 89.8% during the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 123.9% during the second quarter. Legacy Bridge LLC now owns 732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 405 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF by 79.1% during the third quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 906 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VOOV opened at $148.44 on Thursday. Vanguard S&P 500 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $121.04 and a 52 week high of $150.64. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $146.69.

