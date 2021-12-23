New York State Common Retirement Fund Buys 2,036 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 0.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 938,671 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned approximately 0.19% of Target worth $214,740,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Archford Capital Strategies LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Archford Capital Strategies LLC now owns 7,311 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,672,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of Target by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 1,617 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $370,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of Target by 7.6% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 609 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $147,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV increased its position in shares of Target by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Walter & Keenan Financial Consulting Co. MI ADV now owns 1,293 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $296,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp increased its position in shares of Target by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Obermeyer Wood Investment Counsel Lllp now owns 4,053 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $927,000 after purchasing an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Shares of TGT stock opened at $217.74 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $166.82 and a twelve month high of $268.98. The company has a market cap of $104.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.02. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $247.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $246.22.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 17th. The retailer reported $3.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.20. Target had a return on equity of 44.81% and a net margin of 6.56%. The business had revenue of $25.29 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $24.60 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.79 EPS. Target’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Target Co. will post 13.19 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on TGT shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on Target from $306.00 to $317.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Gordon Haskett lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Target from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $276.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Target in a report on Friday, November 19th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $286.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Bank of America boosted their target price on Target from $317.00 to $329.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $259.41.

In other Target news, insider Christina Hennington sold 4,173 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.95, for a total value of $1,047,214.35. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jill Sando sold 3,186 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $247.61, for a total value of $788,885.46. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 66,277 shares of company stock valued at $15,643,765. 0.29% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corp. engages in the operation and ownership of general merchandise stores. It offers food assortments including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items. The company was founded by George Draper Dayton in 1902 and is headquartered in Minneapolis, MN.

