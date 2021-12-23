New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $121.21 Million Stock Position in The Southern Company (NYSE:SO)

New York State Common Retirement Fund cut its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,955,858 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 61,572 shares during the quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund’s holdings in Southern were worth $121,205,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of SO. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 530.3% during the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 416 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 350 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $27,000. Lion Street Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Southern during the second quarter worth $32,000. Canton Hathaway LLC increased its position in shares of Southern by 41.0% during the third quarter. Canton Hathaway LLC now owns 705 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 205 shares during the period. Finally, Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Southern during the third quarter worth $45,000. Institutional investors own 59.23% of the company’s stock.

SO has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Scotiabank lowered shares of Southern from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Southern from $61.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Mizuho raised shares of Southern from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $60.00 in a research note on Monday, December 6th. Guggenheim raised shares of Southern from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 7th. Finally, KeyCorp raised their price objective on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $69.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.45.

SO opened at $66.65 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The company’s 50-day moving average is $63.52 and its 200 day moving average is $63.72. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $56.69 and a fifty-two week high of $68.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $70.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.55, a PEG ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 0.48.

Southern (NYSE:SO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The utilities provider reported $1.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.22 by $0.01. Southern had a net margin of 13.40% and a return on equity of 11.38%. The company had revenue of $6.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.15 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 6th. Investors of record on Monday, November 15th were issued a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 12th. This represents a $2.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.96%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 93.29%.

In related news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 66,121 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.54, for a total transaction of $4,465,812.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.89, for a total transaction of $162,225.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 77,971 shares of company stock valued at $5,214,694 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

The Southern Co is a holding company. The firm engages in the sale of electricity. It operates through the following segments: Traditional Electric Operating Companies, Southern Power and Southern Company Gas. The Traditional Electric Operating Companies segment refers to vertically integrated utilities that own generation, transmission and distribution facilities, and supplies electric services in the states of Alabama, Georgia, Florida, and Mississippi.

