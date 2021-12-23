New York State Teachers Retirement System Grows Stock Position in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS)

New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 48,693 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,345 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.10% of Nu Skin Enterprises worth $1,971,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IndexIQ Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. IndexIQ Advisors LLC now owns 7,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $433,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 5.8% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 4,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 1.6% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 17,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $978,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 10.5% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,941 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Nu Skin Enterprises by 9.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 5,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $300,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. 80.59% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nu Skin Enterprises alerts:

Shares of NUS stock opened at $50.08 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.40 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.89. The company has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.30 and a beta of 1.21. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $39.40 and a 12 month high of $63.85.

Nu Skin Enterprises (NYSE:NUS) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $641.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $639.19 million. Nu Skin Enterprises had a net margin of 8.30% and a return on equity of 25.41%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.08 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.98 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 8th. Investors of record on Friday, November 26th were given a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.04%. Nu Skin Enterprises’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 34.31%.

In related news, SVP Jeffrey Clark Bettinger sold 1,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $41.10, for a total value of $66,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, December 7th. Tigress Financial reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $72.00 target price on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises in a report on Friday, October 1st. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $43.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 24th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, October 8th. Finally, DA Davidson dropped their price target on shares of Nu Skin Enterprises from $61.00 to $47.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Nu Skin Enterprises presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $57.67.

Nu Skin Enterprises Company Profile

Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc develops and distributes personal care products and nutritional supplements. The firm engages in the provision of beauty and wellness products and solutions. Its brands include Nu Skin and Pharmanex. The company was founded by Blake M. Roney, Sandra N. Tillotson, and Steven J.

Recommended Story: Buy-Side Analysts

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NUS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).

Receive News & Ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nu Skin Enterprises and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.