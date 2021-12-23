New York State Teachers Retirement System Has $1.65 Million Stake in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its position in Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 85,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,852 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned 0.20% of Meridian Bioscience worth $1,651,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in Meridian Bioscience by 8.9% during the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 582,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,911,000 after purchasing an additional 47,619 shares during the period. Kempen Capital Management N.V. bought a new stake in shares of Meridian Bioscience during the second quarter worth approximately $9,190,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 12.2% in the second quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 298,586 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,622,000 after buying an additional 32,398 shares in the last quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 3.3% in the second quarter. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,695,751 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,612,000 after buying an additional 54,351 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Meridian Bioscience by 2.3% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 35,908 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after buying an additional 793 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 98.15% of the company’s stock.

Get Meridian Bioscience alerts:

Shares of VIVO opened at $20.23 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.46, a current ratio of 4.09 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The company has a market capitalization of $877.25 million, a PE ratio of 12.49 and a beta of 0.41. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $19.18. Meridian Bioscience, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.00 and a 12 month high of $30.65.

Meridian Bioscience (NASDAQ:VIVO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 12th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03. Meridian Bioscience had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 23.61%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.19 EPS. As a group, research analysts forecast that Meridian Bioscience, Inc. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on VIVO shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Meridian Bioscience from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 17th. HC Wainwright boosted their price objective on shares of Meridian Bioscience from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 15th.

Meridian Bioscience Company Profile

Meridian Bioscience, Inc engages in the development, production, sale, and distribution of diagnostic products. Its platforms include molecular, immunoassay, urea breath, and blood chemistry. It operates through the Diagnostics and Life Science segments. The Diagnostics segment consists of manufacturing operations for infectious disease and blood chemistry products; and sale and distribution of diagnostics products domestically and abroad.

Featured Story: Return On Assets

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VIVO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Meridian Bioscience, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIVO).

Receive News & Ratings for Meridian Bioscience Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Meridian Bioscience and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.