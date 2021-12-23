New York State Teachers Retirement System Lowers Stock Holdings in Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC)

New York State Teachers Retirement System lowered its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home Co. (NYSE:TMHC) by 1.7% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 71,929 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,281 shares during the quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System’s holdings in Taylor Morrison Home were worth $1,854,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the second quarter worth $83,000. William Blair Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Taylor Morrison Home in the second quarter valued at $90,000. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new stake in shares of Taylor Morrison Home during the third quarter worth about $101,000. Huber Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Taylor Morrison Home by 25.4% during the second quarter. Huber Capital Management LLC now owns 4,941 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its position in Taylor Morrison Home by 12.5% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,621 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $149,000 after acquiring an additional 625 shares during the period. 91.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Taylor Morrison Home stock opened at $33.69 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.96 and a beta of 1.77. Taylor Morrison Home Co. has a 1-year low of $22.64 and a 1-year high of $35.51. The company has a current ratio of 5.32, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $31.66 and its 200-day simple moving average is $28.42.

Taylor Morrison Home (NYSE:TMHC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The construction company reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.86 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.79 billion. Taylor Morrison Home had a net margin of 7.40% and a return on equity of 13.79%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Taylor Morrison Home Co. will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Taylor Morrison Home news, Director William H. Lyon sold 4,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $151,020.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CFO C. David Cone sold 8,690 shares of Taylor Morrison Home stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.34, for a total transaction of $263,654.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 186,453 shares of company stock worth $6,306,226 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 5.80% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on TMHC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Taylor Morrison Home from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Taylor Morrison Home from $45.00 to $37.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 14th. Barclays upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Taylor Morrison Home from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, BTIG Research upped their price target on shares of Taylor Morrison Home from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 28th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.00.

Taylor Morrison Home Corp. engages in the business of residential homebuilding and the development of lifestyle communities. It operates through the following segments: East, Central, West, and Financial Services. The East segment includes operations in Atlanta, Charlotte, Chicago, Orlando, Raleigh, Southwest Florida, and Tampa regions.

