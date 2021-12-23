New York State Teachers Retirement System Purchases 963 Shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN)

New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in shares of NextGen Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:NXGN) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 125,146 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.19% of NextGen Healthcare worth $1,765,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Strs Ohio increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 6.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 58,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $826,000 after purchasing an additional 3,700 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 82.4% during the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 402,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,674,000 after purchasing an additional 181,761 shares in the last quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 12,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $173,000 after purchasing an additional 1,378 shares in the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 27,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $384,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its holdings in NextGen Healthcare by 7.1% during the 3rd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 41,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $581,000 after purchasing an additional 2,750 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.23% of the company’s stock.

In other NextGen Healthcare news, insider Srinivas S. Velamoor acquired 3,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 10th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $16.23 per share, for a total transaction of $48,690.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO James Robert Jr. Arnold acquired 5,000 shares of NextGen Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $15.47 per share, with a total value of $77,350.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have bought 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $227,570. Company insiders own 18.70% of the company’s stock.

NXGN stock opened at $17.64 on Thursday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $16.17 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.89. The stock has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of -293.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 1.25. NextGen Healthcare, Inc. has a 1 year low of $13.64 and a 1 year high of $23.80.

NextGen Healthcare (NASDAQ:NXGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.06. NextGen Healthcare had a negative net margin of 0.69% and a positive return on equity of 12.59%. The company had revenue of $149.29 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.47 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.24 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that NextGen Healthcare, Inc. will post 0.67 earnings per share for the current year.

NextGen Healthcare, Inc engages in the development and marketing of electronic health records, practice management, revenue cycle management, and interoperability solutions. It offers the core; automation and workflow; analytics, population health, and patient engagement, interoperability; managed services; professional services; and client service and support.

