New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 1,400 Shares of CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX)

New York State Teachers Retirement System cut its stake in CONSOL Energy Inc. (NYSE:CEIX) by 2.3% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,046 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.17% of CONSOL Energy worth $1,536,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 90.5% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,693,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,270,000 after buying an additional 804,506 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its position in shares of CONSOL Energy by 19.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 957,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,690,000 after purchasing an additional 153,323 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 3.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,907,457 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,639,000 after buying an additional 145,039 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 35.3% in the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 487,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,011,000 after buying an additional 127,363 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in CONSOL Energy by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,697,256 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,346,000 after buying an additional 123,674 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.07% of the company’s stock.

CEIX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet cut shares of CONSOL Energy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 11th. Zacks Investment Research lowered CONSOL Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 10th. Finally, B. Riley lifted their price target on CONSOL Energy from $24.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 4th.

CEIX stock opened at $24.91 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29. CONSOL Energy Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $6.42 and a fifty-two week high of $36.23. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $24.98 and a 200 day moving average price of $23.09. The stock has a market cap of $858.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.84 and a beta of 2.59.

CONSOL Energy (NYSE:CEIX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported ($3.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($3.90). CONSOL Energy had a positive return on equity of 11.27% and a negative net margin of 6.36%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.28) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that CONSOL Energy Inc. will post 6.85 EPS for the current year.

CONSOL Energy Company Profile

CONSOL Energy Inc engages in the production of bituminous coal. It focuses on the extraction and preparation of coal in the Appalachian basin. It operates through Pennsylvania Mining Complex segment, which consists of mining, preparation, and marketing of thermal coal, sold primarily to power generators.

