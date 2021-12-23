New York State Teachers Retirement System Sells 800 Shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW)

New York State Teachers Retirement System decreased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVGW) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 37,589 shares of the company’s stock after selling 800 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System owned about 0.21% of Calavo Growers worth $1,437,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new stake in Calavo Growers during the second quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 16.0% in the second quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 2,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 22.2% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 2,876 shares of the company’s stock worth $182,000 after purchasing an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Algert Global LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Calavo Growers in the second quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Stephens Inc. AR increased its stake in shares of Calavo Growers by 9.1% in the second quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 3,332 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,000 after purchasing an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 73.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Calavo Growers alerts:

CVGW opened at $42.56 on Thursday. Calavo Growers, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $33.25 and a fifty-two week high of $85.40. The company has a quick ratio of 1.10, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The company’s fifty day moving average is $40.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $752.59 million, a PE ratio of 103.81 and a beta of 0.92.

Calavo Growers (NASDAQ:CVGW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 20th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.03. Calavo Growers had a net margin of 0.72% and a return on equity of 5.19%. The business had revenue of $273.42 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $268.48 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.34 earnings per share. Calavo Growers’s quarterly revenue was up 16.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts anticipate that Calavo Growers, Inc. will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 12th were given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 10th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Calavo Growers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 280.49%.

CVGW has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital reduced their price objective on shares of Calavo Growers from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 9th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Calavo Growers from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 1st.

Calavo Growers Company Profile

Calavo Growers, Inc engages in marketing and distribution of avocados, prepared avocados, and other perishable foods. It operates through the following segments: Fresh Products, Calavo Foods, and Renaissance Food Group. The Fresh Products segment includes operations that involve the distribution of avocados and other fresh produce products.

See Also: Diversification

Receive News & Ratings for Calavo Growers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Calavo Growers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.