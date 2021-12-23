NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) Expected to Post Earnings of -$0.04 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that NewAge, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBEV) will report ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Three analysts have made estimates for NewAge’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.07) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.02). NewAge posted earnings per share of ($0.03) during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a negative year-over-year growth rate of 33.3%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Tuesday, March 15th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that NewAge will report full year earnings of ($0.07) per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.09) to ($0.04). For the next year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($0.09) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($0.17) to $0.00. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow NewAge.

NewAge (NASDAQ:NBEV) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.03) by ($0.08). The business had revenue of $99.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $123.80 million. NewAge had a negative return on equity of 22.01% and a negative net margin of 1.62%. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($0.14) EPS.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NewAge from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 13th.

Shares of NBEV stock traded up $0.02 on Thursday, hitting $1.16. 9,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,018,202. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1.33 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $158.68 million, a PE ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 1.05. NewAge has a twelve month low of $1.00 and a twelve month high of $4.55.

In other news, Director Ed Brennan purchased 500,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $1.22 per share, with a total value of $610,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Principal Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in NewAge by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 5,076 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in NewAge by 22.6% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 37,166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 6,850 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp raised its holdings in NewAge by 18.7% in the 2nd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 50,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in NewAge by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 31,530 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 9,023 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NewAge by 36.3% in the 2nd quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 34,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 9,197 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.18% of the company’s stock.

NewAge Company Profile

NewAge Inc is engaged in the business of developing, marketing, selling, and distributing a portfolio of healthy products. It offers a portfolio of healthy products with its brands across platforms, such as health & wellness, inner & outer beauty, and nutrition & weight management. Its partner companies include ARIIX, Noni, LIMU, and ZENNOA.

