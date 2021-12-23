Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) Shares Acquired by Martin & Co. Inc. TN

Martin & Co. Inc. TN increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 260,267 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,480 shares during the quarter. Newell Brands makes up approximately 1.4% of Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Martin & Co. Inc. TN’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $5,762,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1,902.5% in the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 8,825,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $195,393,000 after purchasing an additional 8,384,644 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 122.7% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,489,046 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,373,000 after acquiring an additional 1,371,390 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Newell Brands by 2.8% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 48,052,088 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,319,991,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287,122 shares during the period. Albar Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $27,470,000. Finally, Kylin Management LLC acquired a new position in Newell Brands during the second quarter worth $27,470,000. Institutional investors own 88.18% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on NWL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Newell Brands from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, November 1st. Zacks Investment Research lowered Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Thursday, October 21st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $28.60.

NASDAQ NWL traded up $0.06 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.43. 43,093 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,593,085. The business’s 50 day moving average is $22.77 and its 200-day moving average is $24.57. Newell Brands Inc. has a 12-month low of $20.36 and a 12-month high of $30.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.16 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.20, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 1.24.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.04. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 21.13% and a net margin of 5.76%. The firm had revenue of $2.79 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.78 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.84 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a $0.23 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 29th. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.29%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 65.25%.

About Newell Brands

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

