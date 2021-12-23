NewGen Asset Management Ltd Acquires 29,600 Shares of TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd increased its holdings in TC Energy Co. (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) by 23.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 153,500 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,600 shares during the period. TC Energy makes up about 4.1% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s holdings in TC Energy were worth $7,382,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in TRP. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in TC Energy in the second quarter worth $162,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in TC Energy by 31.5% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,833 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $734,000 after purchasing an additional 3,553 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in TC Energy by 25.3% during the second quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 28,319 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after buying an additional 5,717 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 0.5% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 2,286,976 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $113,285,000 after buying an additional 10,389 shares during the period. Finally, Heronetta Management L.P. boosted its stake in TC Energy by 5.0% during the second quarter. Heronetta Management L.P. now owns 105,550 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,196,000 after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.94% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on TRP. National Bank Financial lowered shares of TC Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 8th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from C$73.00 to C$72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Raymond James began coverage on shares of TC Energy in a research note on Wednesday. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of TC Energy from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of TC Energy from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $67.27.

NYSE:TRP opened at $46.67 on Thursday. TC Energy Co. has a 1-year low of $40.11 and a 1-year high of $55.34. The company has a 50-day moving average of $49.68 and a 200 day moving average of $49.42. The firm has a market cap of $45.70 billion, a PE ratio of 30.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 0.51 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

TC Energy (NYSE:TRP) (TSE:TRP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.79. TC Energy had a net margin of 15.35% and a return on equity of 15.17%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.71 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that TC Energy Co. will post 3.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 30th will be paid a $0.6986 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 29th. This is a positive change from TC Energy’s previous dividend of $0.58. This represents a yield of 5.63%. TC Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 179.61%.

TC Energy Corporation engages in the provision of energy infrastructure services. It operates through the following business segments: Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines, U.S. Natural Gas Pipelines, Mexico Natural Gas Pipelines, Liquids Pipelines, Power and Storage, and Corporate. The Canadian Natural Gas Pipelines segment consists of regulated natural gas pipelines.

