NewGen Asset Management Ltd Buys Shares of 200,000 Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY)

NewGen Asset Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 200,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,340,000. Li-Cycle accounts for 1.3% of NewGen Asset Management Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Li-Cycle in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $119,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $156,000. Raymond James & Associates bought a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $280,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $351,000. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc purchased a new stake in Li-Cycle during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $398,000.

Get Li-Cycle alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on LICY shares. Wedbush initiated coverage on shares of Li-Cycle in a report on Monday, September 20th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Chardan Capital initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Tuesday, November 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Li-Cycle in a research report on Monday, September 13th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler began coverage on Li-Cycle in a report on Friday, November 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on Li-Cycle in a research note on Wednesday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $15.00 target price on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Li-Cycle presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $14.78.

Shares of LICY stock opened at $10.00 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $12.01. Li-Cycle Holdings Corp has a 1 year low of $7.69 and a 1 year high of $15.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.17.

About Li-Cycle

Peridot Acquisition Corp. is a blank check company. It formed for the purpose of merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses. Peridot Acquisition Corp. is based in Houston, Texas.

Featured Article: What is the NASDAQ Stock Market?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LICY? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Li-Cycle Holdings Corp (NYSE:LICY).

Receive News & Ratings for Li-Cycle Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Li-Cycle and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.