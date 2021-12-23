NextDAO (NAX) Trading Down 7% Over Last 7 Days

NextDAO (CURRENCY:NAX) traded down 0.8% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. Over the last seven days, NextDAO has traded 7% lower against the US dollar. One NextDAO coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0012 or 0.00000002 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NextDAO has a total market capitalization of $2.65 million and $166,774.00 worth of NextDAO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 6.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00000579 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001960 BTC.

USD Coin (USDC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001967 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 6.1% against the dollar and now trades at $29.08 or 0.00057187 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.66 or 0.00005231 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 10.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00001171 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001968 BTC.

NextDAO Coin Profile

NextDAO (NAX) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 3rd, 2019. NextDAO’s total supply is 2,230,768,979 coins and its circulating supply is 2,190,536,870 coins. NextDAO’s official Twitter account is @nebulasio and its Facebook page is accessible here . NextDAO’s official message board is medium.com/nebulasio/search?q=nax . The official website for NextDAO is nextdao.io/en

According to CryptoCompare, “A next-generation DAO (Decentralized Autonomous Organization) and the first to establish the creation of a smart asset platform. nextDAO will focus on on-chain interaction and collaboration to redefine the token economy by providing decentralized financial instruments and products via smart assets. During this process, nextDAO will also discover new business scenarios and promote ecosystem applications. nextDAO will consist of a collection of framework models to promote a new paradigm shift. This framework includes a set of smart contracts designed to solve a series of problems from currency to governance. “

Buying and Selling NextDAO

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NextDAO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NextDAO should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NextDAO using one of the exchanges listed above.

