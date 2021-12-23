NFT Alley (ALLEY) Price Hits $0.15

NFT Alley (CURRENCY:ALLEY) traded 2.3% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on December 23rd. NFT Alley has a total market cap of $79,413.21 and $17,580.00 worth of NFT Alley was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NFT Alley has traded 7.2% higher against the dollar. One NFT Alley coin can now be purchased for about $0.15 or 0.00000305 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001989 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001992 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $28.74 or 0.00057127 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4,044.73 or 0.08040970 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,971.52 or 0.99344018 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.09 or 0.00073728 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded up 13.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00053636 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $3,479.19 or 0.06807369 BTC.

Toncoin (TONCOIN) traded up 53.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.68 or 0.00007310 BTC.

NFT Alley Coin Profile

NFT Alley’s total supply is 10,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 517,457 coins. NFT Alley’s official Twitter account is @nft_alley

Buying and Selling NFT Alley

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NFT Alley directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NFT Alley should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NFT Alley using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

