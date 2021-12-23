NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) Stock Price Down 0.6%

NIBE Industrier AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:NDRBF) shares traded down 0.6% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $14.15 and last traded at $14.15. 1,563 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 38% from the average session volume of 2,535 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.23.

Several analysts recently issued reports on the company. Morgan Stanley restated an “underweight” rating on shares of NIBE Industrier AB (publ) in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Berenberg Bank downgraded NIBE Industrier AB (publ) from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $14.81.

NIBE Industrier AB engages in the manufacturing of products for both household and commercial use. It operates through the following business areas: NIBE Climate Solutions, NIBE Element, and NIBE Stoves. The NIBE Climate Solutions business area offers indoor climate comfort products including heating, air conditioning, heat recovery and hot water for homes, apartment blocks, and other large properties.

