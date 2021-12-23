NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) Shares Purchased by TFC Financial Management

TFC Financial Management increased its holdings in shares of NIKE, Inc. (NYSE:NKE) by 14.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,191 shares of the footwear maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the quarter. TFC Financial Management’s holdings in NIKE were worth $173,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. FFT Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $26,000. Guidance Point Advisors LLC purchased a new position in NIKE during the third quarter worth about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NIKE by 39.8% during the second quarter. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 70 shares during the period. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC raised its stake in NIKE by 43.9% during the second quarter. Rockbridge Investment Management LCC now owns 246 shares of the footwear maker’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Insights Inc. purchased a new position in NIKE during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on NKE. Truist Securities began coverage on shares of NIKE in a research note on Thursday, December 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $190.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIKE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 30th. Credit Suisse Group set a $176.00 price target on shares of NIKE in a research note on Wednesday. BTIG Research downgraded shares of NIKE from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on shares of NIKE from $206.00 to $202.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and twenty-six have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $179.81.

NKE stock traded up $1.42 during trading on Thursday, hitting $166.86. The company had a trading volume of 67,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,200,146. The firm has a market cap of $264.11 billion, a PE ratio of 43.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.94. NIKE, Inc. has a 1-year low of $125.44 and a 1-year high of $179.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $167.37 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.43. The company has a quick ratio of 2.38, a current ratio of 3.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

NIKE (NYSE:NKE) last released its earnings results on Monday, December 20th. The footwear maker reported $0.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.20. NIKE had a return on equity of 45.73% and a net margin of 13.32%. The company had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.25 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that NIKE, Inc. will post 3.61 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 6th will be given a dividend of $0.305 per share. This is a boost from NIKE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.73%. NIKE’s payout ratio is presently 31.94%.

In related news, insider Heidi O’neill sold 12,089 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total value of $2,055,130.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Chairman Mark G. Parker sold 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.99, for a total value of $15,499,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 258,339 shares of company stock worth $41,822,585 in the last quarter. 3.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NIKE, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of athletic footwear, apparel, accessories, equipment, and services. It operates through the following segments: North America; Europe, Middle East & Africa; Greater China; Asia Pacific & Latin America; Global Brand Divisions; Converse; and Corporate.

