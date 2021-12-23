Ninepoint Partners LP Acquires Shares of 2,255 Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new stake in shares of Simon Property Group, Inc. (NYSE:SPG) during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,255 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $293,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SPG. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 43.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 115,346 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,062,000 after acquiring an additional 34,978 shares in the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 25,230 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,291,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 100.0% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 368,433 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $48,073,000 after acquiring an additional 184,181 shares in the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB lifted its stake in Simon Property Group by 38.0% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 115,726 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $15,100,000 after acquiring an additional 31,855 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management bought a new position in Simon Property Group during the 2nd quarter valued at $1,318,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.88% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on SPG. Citigroup lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $141.00 to $169.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 19th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Simon Property Group from $136.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. TheStreet upgraded Simon Property Group from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. Argus boosted their price objective on Simon Property Group from $142.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 26th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Simon Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $141.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, October 4th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $158.44.

In other news, major shareholder Simon Property Group Inc /De/ bought 512,820 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $18.00 per share, for a total transaction of $9,230,760.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 8.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SPG opened at $155.53 on Thursday. Simon Property Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $82.06 and a 12 month high of $171.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.68. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.50. The business has a 50-day moving average of $155.75 and a 200-day moving average of $139.53.

Simon Property Group (NYSE:SPG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, October 31st. The real estate investment trust reported $1.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.47 by ($0.70). Simon Property Group had a return on equity of 53.12% and a net margin of 41.00%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.05 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Simon Property Group, Inc. will post 11.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 10th will be issued a dividend of $1.65 per share. This is a positive change from Simon Property Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.50. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 9th. This represents a $6.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.24%. Simon Property Group’s payout ratio is presently 106.97%.

About Simon Property Group

Simon Property Group, Inc operates as a self-administered and self-managed real estate investment trust. It owns, develops and manages retail real estate properties which primarily consist of regional malls, premium outlets and mills. Simon Property Group specializes in the ownership, development, management, leasing, acquisition and expansion of income-producing retail real estate assets.

