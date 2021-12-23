Ninepoint Partners LP Boosts Stock Position in CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Ninepoint Partners LP raised its stake in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX) by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,728 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,210 shares during the period. CSX makes up 0.2% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in CSX were worth $646,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. raised its stake in CSX by 14.1% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 378,920 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $11,269,000 after acquiring an additional 46,924 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in CSX by 27.2% during the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,627 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $286,000 after acquiring an additional 2,058 shares during the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in CSX during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $209,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its stake in shares of CSX by 4.8% during the 3rd quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 25,562 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $760,000 after buying an additional 1,181 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvey Investment Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of CSX during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $416,000. 73.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Nathan D. Goldman sold 57,793 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.94, for a total transaction of $2,019,287.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CAO Angela C. Williams sold 38,535 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total value of $1,365,680.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:CSX opened at $36.08 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $35.65 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.74. The stock has a market cap of $80.02 billion, a PE ratio of 22.69, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.58 and a current ratio of 1.72. CSX Co. has a one year low of $27.70 and a one year high of $37.35.

CSX (NASDAQ:CSX) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 19th. The transportation company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $3.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.06 billion. CSX had a return on equity of 25.51% and a net margin of 30.26%. CSX’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.32 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CSX Co. will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.093 per share. This represents a $0.37 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.03%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, November 29th. CSX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.27%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CSX from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on CSX from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Susquehanna increased their target price on CSX from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. UBS Group increased their target price on CSX from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 target price (up from $38.00) on shares of CSX in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.98.

CSX Corp. engages in the provision of rail-based freight transportation services. Its services include rail service, the transport of intermodal containers and trailers, rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. The company was founded in 1827 and is headquartered in Jacksonville, FL.

