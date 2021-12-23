Ninepoint Partners LP Cuts Stake in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its holdings in shares of S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI) by 12.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 1,106 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 161 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $470,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 33.5% during the 3rd quarter. Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. now owns 42,791 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $18,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,749 shares during the last quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter. Baker Tilly Wealth Management LLC now owns 775 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $329,000 after acquiring an additional 32 shares during the period. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its holdings in shares of S&P Global by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 2,380 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares during the period. Waldron Private Wealth LLC grew its stake in S&P Global by 43.0% during the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,690 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $718,000 after buying an additional 508 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP grew its stake in S&P Global by 1,200.0% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 221 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $94,000 after buying an additional 204 shares during the last quarter. 91.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of S&P Global stock opened at $473.26 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.26, a current ratio of 2.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.15. S&P Global Inc. has a twelve month low of $303.50 and a twelve month high of $484.21. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $460.95 and a 200 day moving average price of $438.18. The firm has a market cap of $114.06 billion, a PE ratio of 40.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.88 and a beta of 0.99.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $3.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.18 by $0.36. S&P Global had a return on equity of 260.75% and a net margin of 34.72%. The firm had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.85 EPS. S&P Global’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that S&P Global Inc. will post 13.62 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 26th were paid a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 24th. This represents a $3.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.65%. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 26.55%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on SPGI shares. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on S&P Global from $483.00 to $508.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 27th. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on S&P Global from $476.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 16th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on S&P Global from $457.00 to $497.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.80.

S&P Global Profile

S&P Global, Inc engages in the provision of transparent and independent ratings, benchmarks, analytics and data to the capital and commodity markets worldwide. It operates through the following segments: Ratings, Market Intelligence, Platts and Indices. The Ratings segment offers credit ratings, research, and analytics to investors, issuers, and other market participants.

