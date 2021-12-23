Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $1.20 Million in Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Waste Connections, Inc. (NYSE:WCN) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 9,522 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $1,199,000. Waste Connections comprises 0.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 8th biggest position.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Middleton & Co Inc MA lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Middleton & Co Inc MA now owns 14,669 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,752,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Waste Connections by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 5,767 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 1.1% in the third quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 8,994 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,133,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its stake in Waste Connections by 65.9% in the third quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 277 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its stake in Waste Connections by 0.3% in the third quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 33,800 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,256,000 after buying an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.01% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Waste Connections from $135.00 to $145.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Waste Connections from $139.00 to $147.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Waste Connections in a research note on Sunday, October 31st. KeyCorp raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $136.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 21st. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Waste Connections from $144.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Waste Connections currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.88.

In related news, SVP Jason Craft sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.21, for a total transaction of $172,762.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, VP James Little sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.76, for a total value of $344,400.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.35% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Waste Connections stock opened at $130.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $34.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 58.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.96 and a beta of 0.73. Waste Connections, Inc. has a 52 week low of $97.02 and a 52 week high of $138.82. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $133.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $128.29. The company has a quick ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th. The business services provider reported $0.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.57 billion. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 11.73% and a net margin of 9.83%. Waste Connections’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.72 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Waste Connections, Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 23rd. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 9th were issued a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.70%. This is a positive change from Waste Connections’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 8th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 41.26%.

Waste Connections Company Profile

Waste Connections, Inc engages in the provision of solid waste services. Its services include waste collection, transfer, disposal, treatment and recycling. It also provides non-hazardous exploration and production, waste treatment, recovery and disposal services. The company was founded by Ronald J.

