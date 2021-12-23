Ninepoint Partners LP Raises Stake in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ninepoint Partners LP boosted its position in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,615 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 315 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $214,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Hotaling Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Homes 4 Rent by 4.6% in the third quarter. Hotaling Investment Management LLC now owns 5,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 3.0% during the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 9,973 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $388,000 after acquiring an additional 289 shares in the last quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 0.3% during the second quarter. Makena Capital Management LLC now owns 102,281 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,974,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.7% during the second quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 12,693 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $492,000 after acquiring an additional 331 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential PLC increased its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 2.1% during the second quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 19,495 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $757,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. 88.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CIO Jack E. Corrigan sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.35, for a total value of $1,058,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 6.61% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of AMH stock opened at $42.54 on Thursday. American Homes 4 Rent has a twelve month low of $28.63 and a twelve month high of $42.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 121.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.55. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.66, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.23). The company had revenue of $339.56 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $333.43 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a return on equity of 2.49% and a net margin of 12.66%. The company’s revenue was up 10.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 15th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 14th. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio is presently 114.29%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on AMH. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a report on Wednesday, November 3rd. Wolfe Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th. BTIG Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised American Homes 4 Rent from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Barclays assumed coverage on American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $49.00 price objective on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $45.18.

American Homes 4 Rent operates as a real estate investment trust. It engages in the acquisition, renovation, leasing, and operating single-family home as rental properties. The company was founded by Bradley Wayne Hughes, Sr. on October 19, 2012 and is headquartered in Calabasas, CA.

