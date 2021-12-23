Ninety One North America Inc. Acquires 6,381 Shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI)

Ninety One North America Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:REZI) by 8.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 82,232 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 6,381 shares during the period. Ninety One North America Inc.’s holdings in Resideo Technologies were worth $2,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Ninety One UK Ltd lifted its holdings in Resideo Technologies by 10.7% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 6,021,188 shares of the company’s stock worth $149,265,000 after acquiring an additional 581,085 shares in the last quarter. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,324,000. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 602.6% in the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 35,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $873,000 after purchasing an additional 30,208 shares in the last quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System bought a new stake in shares of Resideo Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $1,458,000. Finally, Harvest Investment Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Resideo Technologies by 109.6% in the third quarter. Harvest Investment Services LLC now owns 41,375 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,025,000 after purchasing an additional 21,637 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Resideo Technologies from $33.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 6th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Resideo Technologies from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, November 13th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $32.00.

NYSE:REZI opened at $25.93 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.64, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $26.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.01 and a beta of 2.52. Resideo Technologies, Inc. has a 52-week low of $20.31 and a 52-week high of $33.25.

Resideo Technologies (NYSE:REZI) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. Resideo Technologies had a net margin of 3.97% and a return on equity of 13.28%. Resideo Technologies’s revenue was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.60 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that Resideo Technologies, Inc. will post 1.55 EPS for the current year.

About Resideo Technologies

Resideo Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of critical comfort, residential thermal solutions and security solutions primarily in residential environments. It operates through the following segments: Products & Solutions and ADI Global Distribution. The Products & Solutions Segment offers solutions in Comfort, Residential Thermal Solutions, and Security categories and include temperature and humidity control, thermal, water, and air solutions as well as security panels, sensors, peripherals, wire and cable, communications devices, video cameras, awareness solutions, cloud infrastructure, installation and maintenance tools, and related software.

