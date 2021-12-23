Ninety One North America Inc. Buys New Holdings in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI)

Ninety One North America Inc. bought a new stake in Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 4,524 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $342,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Itron by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,928,567 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $492,757,000 after acquiring an additional 121,107 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in Itron by 17.3% during the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,265,239 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $326,460,000 after acquiring an additional 482,588 shares in the last quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc raised its stake in Itron by 9.0% during the second quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 2,612,446 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $260,434,000 after acquiring an additional 216,786 shares in the last quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd raised its stake in Itron by 52.6% during the third quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd now owns 1,778,230 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $134,488,000 after acquiring an additional 612,937 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its stake in Itron by 5.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,466,603 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $146,631,000 after acquiring an additional 69,941 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 97.79% of the company’s stock.

Get Itron alerts:

In other Itron news, Director Lynda L. Ziegler sold 600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.37, for a total transaction of $45,822.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 1.25% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of ITRI opened at $65.91 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. Itron, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.80 and a 1 year high of $122.31. The stock has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 1,098.68 and a beta of 1.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $70.09 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $81.09.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 4th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.03. Itron had a positive return on equity of 6.31% and a negative net margin of 0.04%. The firm had revenue of $486.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $526.96 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.61 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Itron, Inc. will post 1.2 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on Itron from $113.00 to $93.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Itron in a research note on Thursday, September 30th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $75.00 target price for the company. Piper Sandler lowered Itron from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $90.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Monday, November 8th. Oppenheimer lowered Itron from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Itron from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $72.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 18th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.45.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

Featured Story: What moving averages are used to define a golden cross?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITRI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI).

Receive News & Ratings for Itron Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Itron and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.