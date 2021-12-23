Ninety One UK Ltd Lowers Holdings in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC)

Ninety One UK Ltd trimmed its position in Kinross Gold Co. (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) by 4.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,511,566 shares of the mining company’s stock after selling 315,594 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Kinross Gold were worth $40,262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Van ECK Associates Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 81,290,925 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $516,195,000 after buying an additional 2,500,008 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Kinross Gold by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 38,110,957 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $242,005,000 after buying an additional 376,314 shares during the period. Ruffer LLP raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ruffer LLP now owns 35,310,654 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $224,432,000 after acquiring an additional 1,777,724 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 15.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 11,900,411 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $75,568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,589,556 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its position in shares of Kinross Gold by 43.4% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 11,438,586 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $72,635,000 after acquiring an additional 3,460,448 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.92% of the company’s stock.

KGC has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised Kinross Gold from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $7.25 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 15th. Raymond James reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $9.00 to $8.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Kinross Gold from $7.00 to $6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 13th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $9.83.

Shares of KGC opened at $5.59 on Thursday. Kinross Gold Co. has a 52 week low of $4.90 and a 52 week high of $8.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 2.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.08 and a beta of 0.90. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $6.09 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.13.

Kinross Gold (NYSE:KGC) (TSE:K) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 10th. The mining company reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.05 by $0.02. Kinross Gold had a return on equity of 11.44% and a net margin of 24.90%. The firm had revenue of $862.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $889.56 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kinross Gold Co. will post 0.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.15%. Kinross Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.19%.

Kinross Gold Company Profile

Kinross Gold Corp. operates as an exploration company. It engages in the production, acquisition, exploration and development of gold bearing properties in Canada, United States, the Russian Federation, Brazil, Ecuador, Chile, Ghana and Mauritania. The products are gold and silver produced in the form of dore.

