Ninety One UK Ltd Sells 62,635 Shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Ninety One UK Ltd decreased its stake in shares of Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 16.2% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 323,626 shares of the company’s stock after selling 62,635 shares during the quarter. Ninety One UK Ltd’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $21,001,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sandy Spring Bank increased its position in shares of Nutrien by 63.6% during the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 759 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares in the last quarter. Bbva USA bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the second quarter worth $67,000. Financial Insights Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the second quarter valued at $67,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $67,000. Finally, Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Nutrien in the third quarter valued at $80,000. 61.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Nutrien alerts:

NYSE NTR opened at $74.22 on Thursday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $69.44 and a 200-day moving average of $64.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.49. The stock has a market cap of $42.20 billion, a PE ratio of 18.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.88. Nutrien Ltd. has a 52-week low of $46.25 and a 52-week high of $74.29.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 1st. The company reported $1.38 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.23 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $6.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. Nutrien had a net margin of 9.26% and a return on equity of 9.98%. Nutrien’s quarterly revenue was up 42.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.23 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Nutrien Ltd. will post 5.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 31st will be paid a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.48%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 30th. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.46%.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $80.00 to $83.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Nutrien from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 4th. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $77.00 target price on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Piper Sandler initiated coverage on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada set a $85.00 price objective on shares of Nutrien in a research report on Wednesday, December 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.07.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. is a crop nutrient company, which engages in the production and distribution of products for agricultural, industrial, and feed customer. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Potash, Nitrogen, and Phosphate. The Retail segment distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seed, and merchandise.

Recommended Story: What does the Dogs of the Dow mean?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NTR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR).

Receive News & Ratings for Nutrien Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nutrien and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.