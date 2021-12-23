NiSource (NYSE:NI) Lifted to B- at TheStreet

TheStreet upgraded shares of NiSource (NYSE:NI) from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday morning, TheStreetRatingsTable reports.

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of NiSource from a neutral rating to a buy rating and upped their price target for the stock from $27.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, NiSource has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $28.17.

Shares of NI opened at $26.92 on Monday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $25.35 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.11. NiSource has a fifty-two week low of $21.09 and a fifty-two week high of $27.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.57 billion, a PE ratio of 23.82, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 0.65.

NiSource (NYSE:NI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.10 by $0.01. NiSource had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 11.32%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that NiSource will post 1.36 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in NiSource by 7.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 50,054,825 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,212,825,000 after acquiring an additional 3,462,455 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 1.0% in the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 44,919,551 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,100,529,000 after buying an additional 432,831 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 32.7% in the second quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 18,903,542 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $463,136,000 after buying an additional 4,654,683 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.9% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,531,053 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $233,511,000 after buying an additional 533,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Maple Brown Abbott Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NiSource by 5.6% in the second quarter. Maple Brown Abbott Ltd now owns 7,259,598 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $177,860,000 after buying an additional 382,810 shares during the last quarter. 93.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NiSource, Inc is a holding company, which engages in energy solutions. Through its subsidiaries, it provides natural gas, electricity, and other products and services. It operates through the following segments: Gas Distribution Operations and Electric Operations. The Gas Distribution Operations segment focuses in the natural gas service and transportation for residential, commercial, and industrial customers.

