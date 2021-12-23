Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) Sees Strong Trading Volume

Shares of Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 25,741 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 97% from the previous session’s volume of 926,305 shares.The stock last traded at $15.10 and had previously closed at $14.84.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on NIU shares. TheStreet cut Niu Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Friday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research cut Niu Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.50.

The company has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.57, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 0.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $22.37 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $25.78.

Niu Technologies (NASDAQ:NIU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, November 21st. The company reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.79 by ($0.51). Niu Technologies had a return on equity of 22.03% and a net margin of 6.99%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.15 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Niu Technologies will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA bought a new position in shares of Niu Technologies in the third quarter valued at $204,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 551.1% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 57,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,343,000 after buying an additional 49,062 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 48.5% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,854,054 shares of the company’s stock valued at $89,299,000 after buying an additional 1,258,528 shares in the last quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP grew its stake in shares of Niu Technologies by 31.1% in the third quarter. Cushing Asset Management LP now owns 18,999 shares of the company’s stock valued at $440,000 after buying an additional 4,508 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in Niu Technologies during the 3rd quarter valued at $619,000. 32.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Niu Technologies is a holding company, which engages in the provision of urban mobility solutions. It involves in the design, manufacture, and sale of electric bicycles and motorcycles. The company was founded by Wei Hua He, Yi Nan Li, Yi Lin Hu, Nelson Joseph, Cheng Dong Liu, and Yi Bong Zhang in September 2014 and is headquartered in Beijing, China.

