Nonkululeko Nyembezi Buys 211 Shares of Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) Stock

Anglo American plc (LON:AAL) insider Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 211 shares of Anglo American stock in a transaction on Monday, December 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,897 ($38.27) per share, for a total transaction of £6,112.67 ($8,075.93).

Nonkululeko Nyembezi also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, September 24th, Nonkululeko Nyembezi acquired 235 shares of Anglo American stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 2,615 ($34.55) per share, for a total transaction of £6,145.25 ($8,118.97).

Shares of LON:AAL opened at GBX 2,987.50 ($39.47) on Thursday. Anglo American plc has a 12 month low of GBX 2,321 ($30.66) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,509 ($46.36). The company has a quick ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.75. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,810.24 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 5,110.82. The firm has a market cap of £40.22 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.30.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the stock. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,210 ($42.41) price objective on shares of Anglo American in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,600 ($47.56) to GBX 3,400 ($44.92) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, November 23rd. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Anglo American from GBX 3,010 ($39.77) to GBX 2,960 ($39.11) and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, December 3rd. Barclays reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 2,700 ($35.67) price target on shares of Anglo American in a research report on Friday, October 8th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of Anglo American from GBX 4,100 ($54.17) to GBX 3,700 ($48.88) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 10th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 3,230 ($42.67).

About Anglo American

Anglo American plc operates as a mining company worldwide. The company explores for rough and polished diamonds, copper, platinum group metals, metallurgical and thermal coal, and iron; and nickel, polyhalite, and manganese ores, as well as alloys. Anglo American plc was founded in 1917 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

