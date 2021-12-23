Nordea Investment Management AB Has $66.77 Million Stock Position in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM)

Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its stake in DexCom, Inc. (NASDAQ:DXCM) by 109.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,478 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,542 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.13% of DexCom worth $66,772,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. boosted its position in shares of DexCom by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 1,074 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $587,000 after purchasing an additional 19 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 31.8% in the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 87 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC lifted its stake in DexCom by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. HBK Sorce Advisory LLC now owns 921 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $393,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 45.1% in the 3rd quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 74 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 23 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. lifted its stake in DexCom by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 3,559 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $1,520,000 after acquiring an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.29% of the company’s stock.

DXCM opened at $572.79 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 109.52 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $585.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $523.00. The company has a quick ratio of 4.50, a current ratio of 4.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. DexCom, Inc. has a 12-month low of $318.45 and a 12-month high of $659.45.

DexCom (NASDAQ:DXCM) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 28th. The medical device company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.27. DexCom had a return on equity of 14.65% and a net margin of 22.82%. The firm had revenue of $650.20 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 29.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts anticipate that DexCom, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Steven Robert Pacelli sold 250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, October 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $570.00, for a total transaction of $142,500.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Chad Patterson sold 141 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $545.54, for a total value of $76,921.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,811 shares of company stock worth $12,097,856 in the last three months. 0.52% of the stock is owned by insiders.

DXCM has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on DexCom from $510.00 to $576.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. SVB Leerink raised their price target on DexCom from $500.00 to $715.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Raymond James raised their price target on DexCom from $515.00 to $618.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, November 1st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price target on DexCom from $520.00 to $625.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, October 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $574.44.

DexCom, Inc is a medical device manufacturing company, which engages in the design, development and commercialization of glucose monitoring systems for ambulatory use by people with diabetes. Its products include Dexcom G6 CGM System, DexCom G6 CGM System for Medicare, Software and Mobile apps. The company was founded by John F.

