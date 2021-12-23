Nordea Investment Management AB Increases Stock Holdings in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR)

Nordea Investment Management AB grew its position in Marriott International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MAR) by 305.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 609,764 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 459,271 shares during the quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB owned 0.19% of Marriott International worth $91,604,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL increased its position in shares of Marriott International by 2.8% in the third quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $353,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Private Capital Group LLC increased its position in Marriott International by 24.6% during the 3rd quarter. Private Capital Group LLC now owns 349 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 69 shares in the last quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 3,577 shares of the company’s stock worth $488,000 after purchasing an additional 81 shares in the last quarter. Rockland Trust Co. increased its position in Marriott International by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 2,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $345,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. increased its position in Marriott International by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 10,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,395,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on MAR. TheStreet cut Marriott International from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 2nd. Loop Capital decreased their price target on Marriott International from $165.00 to $163.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 2nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Marriott International from $145.00 to $154.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 4th. Cowen raised their price target on Marriott International from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 7th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Marriott International from $140.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $154.92.

MAR stock opened at $162.58 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.09. Marriott International, Inc. has a 52-week low of $115.50 and a 52-week high of $171.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $156.48 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.74. The company has a market capitalization of $52.95 billion, a PE ratio of 114.49 and a beta of 1.75.

Marriott International (NASDAQ:MAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 3rd. The company reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.99. Marriott International had a return on equity of 111.02% and a net margin of 4.03%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.71 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.06 EPS. Marriott International’s revenue for the quarter was up 75.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Marriott International, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Stephanie Linnartz sold 11,303 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $156.06, for a total transaction of $1,763,946.18. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Anthony Capuano sold 5,347 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $805,311.67. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 44,030 shares of company stock valued at $7,006,943 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.41% of the company’s stock.

Marriott International, Inc engages in the operation and franchise of hotel, residential, and timeshare properties. It operates through the following business segments: U.S. & Canada; Asia Pacific; and Europe, Middle East and Africa (“EMEA“). The company was founded by J. Wiliard Marriot and Alice Sheets Marriott in 1927 and is headquartered in Bethesda, MD.

