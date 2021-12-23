NU (NYSE:NU) Research Coverage Started at New Street Research

New Street Research initiated coverage on shares of NU (NYSE:NU) in a research note issued to investors on Monday, Briefing.com reports. The firm issued a neutral rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NYSE NU opened at $9.12 on Monday. NU has a 52-week low of $8.75 and a 52-week high of $12.24.

Get NU alerts:

About NU

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

Featured Story: How is the Producer Price Index calculated?



Receive News & Ratings for NU Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NU and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.