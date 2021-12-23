NU (NYSE:NU) Trading 5.7% Higher

Shares of Nu Holdings Ltd (NYSE:NU) traded up 5.7% on Thursday . The company traded as high as $9.78 and last traded at $9.64. 11,990 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 20,605,606 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.12.

Separately, New Street Research assumed coverage on NU in a report on Monday. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $9.00 price objective on the stock.

NU Company Profile (NYSE:NU)

Nu Holdings Ltd. provides digital banking and technology platform. Nu Holdings Ltd. is based in S?O PAULO.

