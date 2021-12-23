NV Gold (CVE:NVX) Trading Down 3.7%

NV Gold Co. (CVE:NVX)’s share price dropped 3.7% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as C$0.13 and last traded at C$0.13. Approximately 67,100 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 43% from the average daily volume of 118,263 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.14.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of C$0.14 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$10.35 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.60.

About NV Gold (CVE:NVX)

NV Gold Corporation, a junior exploration company, identifies, acquires, and explores for mineral properties in the United States, Canada, and Switzerland. The company explores for gold, silver, and precious metal deposits. The company holds 100% interests in 11 exploration projects in Nevada, as well as AngloGold-Ashanti database.

