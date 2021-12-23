O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Acquires New Position in Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund acquired 926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $309,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $29,000. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Vail Resorts during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its position in Vail Resorts by 11.9% during the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $94,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 150.8% during the 2nd quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vail Resorts by 1,510.0% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 322 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 302 shares during the last quarter. 93.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Vail Resorts alerts:

MTN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Vail Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $329.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, September 22nd. William Blair reaffirmed a “market perform” rating on shares of Vail Resorts in a report on Wednesday, December 8th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Vail Resorts from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, November 29th. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Vail Resorts from $367.00 to $379.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, December 10th. Finally, Truist Securities raised their price objective on shares of Vail Resorts from $308.00 to $322.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, September 24th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $335.43.

Shares of MTN traded up $0.45 on Thursday, reaching $330.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 755 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,806. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.32. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 96.85 and a beta of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $341.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $323.97. Vail Resorts, Inc. has a 12-month low of $261.41 and a 12-month high of $376.24.

Vail Resorts (NYSE:MTN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 9th. The company reported ($3.44) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($3.65) by $0.21. Vail Resorts had a net margin of 7.28% and a return on equity of 7.90%. The company had revenue of $175.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $192.77 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($3.63) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 33.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Vail Resorts, Inc. will post 7.93 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 11th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.88 per share. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, December 27th. Vail Resorts’s payout ratio is 103.23%.

In other Vail Resorts news, EVP James C. O’donnell sold 4,645 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $345.73, for a total transaction of $1,605,915.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael Z. Barkin sold 1,836 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.35, for a total transaction of $615,702.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 110,063 shares of company stock worth $36,530,812. 1.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Vail Resorts

Vail Resorts, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of mountain resorts. It operates through the following segments: Mountain, Lodging, and Real Estate. The Mountain segment covers the operation of mountain resorts or ski areas, and related activities. The Lodging segment includes ownership of hotels, RockResorts, NPS concessionaire properties, condominium management, Colorado resort ground transportation operations, and mountain resort golf operations.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MTN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vail Resorts, Inc. (NYSE:MTN).

Receive News & Ratings for Vail Resorts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vail Resorts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.