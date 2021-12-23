O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys 5,000 Shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX) by 31.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 21,000 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Boston Scientific accounts for approximately 0.7% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Boston Scientific were worth $911,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BSX. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. increased its position in Boston Scientific by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 90,927 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,888,000 after buying an additional 1,992 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 411,025 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,575,000 after purchasing an additional 2,864 shares during the last quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 12.9% during the 2nd quarter. Handelsbanken Fonder AB now owns 401,621 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $17,173,000 after purchasing an additional 45,735 shares during the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its stake in Boston Scientific by 9.7% during the 2nd quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 101,268 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,330,000 after purchasing an additional 8,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Avestar Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Boston Scientific during the 2nd quarter valued at $221,000. 89.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Boston Scientific alerts:

In other Boston Scientific news, CEO Michael F. Mahoney sold 201,042 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.92, for a total transaction of $8,628,722.64. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jodi Euerle Eddy sold 727 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, October 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $32,715.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 463,463 shares of company stock worth $19,761,709 over the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE BSX traded up $0.48 on Thursday, hitting $42.64. 35,322 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,895,492. The company has a market capitalization of $60.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.75, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $41.76 and its 200-day moving average price is $43.13. Boston Scientific Co. has a 52-week low of $34.22 and a 52-week high of $46.28.

Boston Scientific (NYSE:BSX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 26th. The medical equipment provider reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.40 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.93 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.97 billion. Boston Scientific had a return on equity of 12.73% and a net margin of 9.45%. Boston Scientific’s quarterly revenue was up 10.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Boston Scientific Co. will post 1.61 earnings per share for the current year.

BSX has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Boston Scientific in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. Truist Securities increased their target price on Boston Scientific from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Raymond James cut their target price on Boston Scientific from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Boston Scientific in a research note on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $51.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.72.

About Boston Scientific

Boston Scientific Corp. engages in the development, manufacture and marketing of medical devices that are used in interventional medical specialties. It operates through the following segments: Rhythm and Neuro, Cardiovascular and MedSurg. The Rhythm and Neuro segment develops implantable devices that monitor the heart and deliver electricity to treat cardiac abnormalities.

Further Reading: What is systematic risk?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BSX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Boston Scientific Co. (NYSE:BSX).

Receive News & Ratings for Boston Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Boston Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.