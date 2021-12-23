O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Buys New Shares in fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in shares of fuboTV Inc. (NYSE:FUBO) during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm bought 32,133 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $770,000. fuboTV accounts for approximately 0.6% of O Neil Global Advisors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 24th biggest position.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in FUBO. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 701.6% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,770,585 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,624,000 after purchasing an additional 7,676,428 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in fuboTV by 40.9% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,658,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $342,239,000 after purchasing an additional 3,095,688 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its position in fuboTV by 2,003.4% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,421,829 shares of the company’s stock valued at $77,765,000 after purchasing an additional 2,306,692 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 345.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,797,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,720,000 after acquiring an additional 1,394,012 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of fuboTV by 118.2% in the second quarter. Zevenbergen Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,107,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $67,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,141,339 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 37.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE FUBO traded up $0.41 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The stock had a trading volume of 78,422 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,549,709. The company has a current ratio of 1.72, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The firm has a market cap of $2.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.70 and a beta of 3.03. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.19 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.52. fuboTV Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.64 and a 52-week high of $57.87.

fuboTV (NYSE:FUBO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 9th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.06. The company had revenue of $156.69 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $143.49 million. fuboTV had a negative return on equity of 48.14% and a negative net margin of 85.46%. Equities research analysts anticipate that fuboTV Inc. will post -2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO David Gandler sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.46, for a total transaction of $1,723,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 13.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on FUBO shares. BTIG Research started coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Wednesday, October 27th. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded fuboTV from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 12th. Barrington Research downgraded fuboTV from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, November 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on fuboTV in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $28.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on fuboTV in a report on Thursday, December 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $60.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, fuboTV presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $40.56.

About fuboTV

fuboTV, Inc operates as a digital entertainment company. It focuses on offering consumers a live television (TV) streaming platform for sports, news and entertainment through fuboTV. The company was founded by David Gandler, Alberto Horihuela Suarez and Sung Ho Choi on February 20, 2009 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

