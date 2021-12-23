O Neil Global Advisors Inc. Makes New $407,000 Investment in Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR)

O Neil Global Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Builders FirstSource, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDR) during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 7,861 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $407,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BLDR. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 24.3% during the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,464,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $830,347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,803,496 shares during the last quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 51.9% during the second quarter. William Blair Investment Management LLC now owns 8,423,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,368,000 after acquiring an additional 2,879,803 shares during the last quarter. Goldentree Asset Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $51,128,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Builders FirstSource by 40.7% during the second quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,705,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,409,000 after acquiring an additional 783,072 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Builders FirstSource during the second quarter worth about $32,709,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.77% of the company’s stock.

Shares of BLDR stock traded up $1.23 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $82.29. 14,381 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,055,212. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market cap of $15.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.25 and a beta of 2.26. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a two-hundred day moving average of $55.31. Builders FirstSource, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $37.46 and a fifty-two week high of $81.43.

Builders FirstSource (NASDAQ:BLDR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 4th. The company reported $3.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $1.76. Builders FirstSource had a return on equity of 38.47% and a net margin of 8.00%. The firm had revenue of $5.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.83 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.82 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 140.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Builders FirstSource, Inc. will post 9.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BLDR has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $70.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 5th. DA Davidson upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $82.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. BTIG Research upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $80.00 to $97.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 13th. B. Riley upped their target price on Builders FirstSource from $74.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 9th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Builders FirstSource from a “sell” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 9th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, Builders FirstSource currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.62.

In related news, Director Floyd F. Sherman sold 38,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.85, for a total value of $2,996,300.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About Builders FirstSource

Builders FirstSource, Inc engages in the supply and manufacture of building materials, manufactured components and construction services to professional homebuilders, sub-contractors, remodelers and consumers. The firm operates through the following segments: Northeast, Southeast, South and West. Its products include factory-built roof and floor trusses, wall panels and stairs, vinyl windows, custom millwork and trim, as well as engineered wood.

